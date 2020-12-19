Scottish Television set star and DJ Ewan MacLeod has died aged 48

Ewan MacLeod, the Scottish Tv set star and DJ very best recognized for assisting to launch the Defeat 106 radio station, has died aged 48.

His dying was verified by a police spokesperson, who mentioned they were made mindful of the unexpected dying of a 48-yr-previous man at a home in Bearsden, Glasgow around 10.30am on Thursday (December 17).

“The loss of life is currently being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious,” law enforcement stated (by way of Day by day Record).

The former London talent scout, who moved again to Glasgow to present STV’s Chart Bite audio programme during the mid-90s, helped launch the Beat 106 with Rangers football legend Ally McCoist.

He went on to grow to be a music correspondent for the Sunday Mail, and he tried to start The Scottish Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame museum while even with stars which includes Annie Lennox and Midge Ure backing the £6 million venture, it unsuccessful to protected the essential money to transfer ahead.

In 2011, he explained to the Each day File he was aiming to develop the “ultimate rock ’n’ roll fantasy”.

MacLeod was also a supervisor for Scotland’s independent record label and publishing corporation, Influx audio.

Scottish singer-songwriter Peter MacLeod paid out tribute to Ewan, writing: “RIP Ewan Macleod. Always had wonderful things to say to me about my songs & would send out me optimistic messages all the time,” he tweeted. “HOLD Rapid massive male! Appreciate, Pete. x”

RIP Ewan Macleod. Usually experienced beautiful issues to say to me about my music & would send me good messages all the time. Hold Speedy large guy! Appreciate, Pete. x pic.twitter.com/6IPGwTOSSs

— Pete MacLeod (@PeteMacLeod) December 19, 2020

Other tributes have poured in for MacLeod, together with from Donald MacLeod, who owns The Garage and Cathouse nightclubs in Glasgow.

“Ewan was one of Scotland’s glitterati and played that section in total with some of his mad outfits,” he mentioned. “He was a character and if there was an party on he would be there.”

He ongoing: “He was incredibly considerably element of the modern day music scene back in the day. It is a tragedy and my condolences go out to his relatives.

“Scottish music’s group at huge will overlook Ewan. He tried out pretty difficult to set Scotland’s new music scene on the map.”

profile help slots and headline gigs. A lovable massive man with a large heart he was an advocate for Scottish musical talent. Viewed listed here back phase at one of our gigs, pulling a silly deal with in his kilt and Rangers major combo, he was normally up for a chuckle, not taking himself far too

— Chris Wilson (@stickmanchris) December 19, 2020

RIP Ewan Macleod x pic.twitter.com/TZBqiNIWzu

— Richy Muirhead (@richymuirhead) December 19, 2020

We are sad to hear about the passing of Ewan Macleod. Ewan labored with and motivated numerous of our pupils to pursue a examine of Songs and have interaction with reside effectiveness by means of the great @BehindTheNoise1. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and pals.

— Rosshall Executing Arts (@rosshallperform) December 19, 2020

Truly unhappy news about Ewan MacLeod, only just uncovered out. Lovely major guy, an complete satisfaction to have achieved him when he was jogging pub quizzes in the south facet. Rest in power to a single of the friendliest chaps I’ve at any time fulfilled.

— Rowley Birkin QC (@The_Boris7) December 19, 2020

Devastated to listen to my big pal Ewan MacLeod has handed absent. The news has totally derailed me nowadays.

All those who understood the large male would have cherished his stories and his enthusiasm for audio.

I hope your at peace my buddy and chilling out with Nobby up there.https://t.co/iwx6yCPb0V

— Stephen Reilly (@stephenreilly82) December 19, 2020

Ewan MacLeod. Stunned to listen to the news. Views with close friends and loved ones.

— Kevin McDermott (@KevinFMcDermott) December 19, 2020

So unfortunate information about DJ Ewan Macleod

— Mary mclellan (@Marymcl88055156) December 19, 2020

Sad to see that Ewan Macleod has passed away I always keep in mind bumping into him in the base of the highway shop (in advance of it was Londis) and he was so tall and I was little and he would chat absent. This sort of a charming male

— Kirstin 🎀 (@KirstinMackay_) December 19, 2020

@SAMusicdept are unfortunate to hear Ewan Macleod handed absent this week. We labored with him for a amount of yrs at @BehindTheNoise1 where by he really influenced and empowered young men and women to practical experience and go after careers in the songs industry. Our ideas are with his mates and spouse and children x

— Ms Valentine Tunes (@MsValentineMus) December 19, 2020