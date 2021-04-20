Scott Rudin bullying claims: Broadway producer ‘steps back’ from work

Actress Sutton Foster has expressed her relief after Broadway producer, Scott Rudin, announced he would be ‘stepping back’ from work amid bullying allegations.

Rudin, 62, has worked on a number of iconic theatre productions and movies, such as Zoolander, The Social Network, The Book of Mormon and School of Rock. He was in the middle of producing Broadway’s The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Foster, when allegations of workplace bullying arose earlier this month.

On Saturday, Rudin released a statement explaining that he was ‘profoundly sorry for the pain [his] behaviour caused’, and announcing that he would be stepping away from his ‘active’ Broadway productions immediately.

Foster later hosted an Instagram Live in which she reacted to his statement, and said: ‘The only positive outcome is the one that happened, and I know Hugh (Jackman) feels the same way.

‘I know we’ve both committed to creating an amazing environment for everybody involved.’

Foster, who has won two Tony Awards and is best known for starring in shows such as Les Miserables, Young Frankenstein and Shrek The Musical, added: ‘For me it was I needed to take a step back and make sure the decision I made was mine and not based on the noise of social media. That’s who I am, that’s my integrity, that’s my spirit.’

The actress faced pressure to respond and said she ‘apologised’ if it seemed as though she wasn’t ‘actively trumpeting [her] feelings’.

‘But I feel like the noise of – I couldn’t get a clear mind, and I really needed to step away,’ she said, adding: ‘I never had to deal with anyone like this before, and I think 46 years on this Earth deserves that.’

Foster concluded: ‘I just feel really, it’s an unbelievably unfortunate situation, but the only positive outcome is the one that is happening.’

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Rudin was accused of bullying former staff members, including physically with one incident allegedly involving him smashing a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand.

Addressing the claims, Rudin said in a statement released to The Washington Post: ‘Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly.

‘After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows.

‘My passionate hope and expectation is that Broadway will reopen successfully very soon, and that the many talented artists associated with it will once again begin to thrive and share their artistry with the world.

‘I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows.’

