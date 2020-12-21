Scott McTominay in contrast to Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Roy Keane immediately after creating historical past vs Leeds

McTominay made background at Old Trafford on Sunday as the to start with player at any time to rating two times in the to start with three minutes of a Leading League contest, driving forward into the house from holding midfield to energy a swerving strike into the bottom corner and then immediately finishing earlier visiting goalkeeper Illan Meslier once again from inside of the box.

It was a beautiful commence to an extraordinary gentleman-of-the-match screen from the Scotland global, who almost experienced a perfect hat-trick and supplied the support for Daniel James’ next-half strike as he picked out quite a few excellent passes and manufactured a good deal of surging runs.

McTominay’s early efforts in a 6-2 thrashing of an old rival in their to start with league meeting because 2004 drew considerable praise from former United stalwart Gary Neville, who designed flattering comparisons with two fellow Red Devils legends.

"Scott McTominay has turned into Paul Scholes and Roy Keane within the 1st three minutes," Neville claimed in his part as a Sky Sports activities co-commentator for Sunday's match.