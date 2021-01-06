Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 19, ‘does NOT dangle out with his kids’ and sees her ‘on days off from parenting’

SCOTT Disick’s 19-calendar year-previous girlfriend Amelia Hamlin “does NOT dangle out with his kids.”

The father-of-a few only spends time with his youthful girlfriend “on days off from parenting.”

Though the pair has been paying baby-totally free time alongside one another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a supply not long ago explained to E! News that Amelia does have a relationship with a few young young ones.

Even with vacationing alongside one another, neither the Holding Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and Amelia are considered to not be that severe.

The insider explained to the outlet: “Scott and Amelia are conversing and hanging out, but neither are looking for just about anything major.

“He is experiencing her organization. She will not spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his times off from his young children.”

Scott shares a few children- 11-12 months-old Mason, 8-calendar year-old Penelope and 5-12 months-old Reign- with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41.

The former few dated from 2005 right up until 2014.

Amelia, who’s the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, not long ago confirmed off her amazing human body as she rocked a black bikini major with matching thong bottoms whilst at the beach front with Scott.

In the meantime, the KUWTK star coated up in beige shorts and a short-sleeve button up blue shirt.

The few spent high-quality time together as they comfortable on lounge chairs, whilst they were also frequented by buddies during their working day at the beach.

The model also gave fans a close-up of her swimsuit as she posed in an Instagram picture, which she posted on Monday and captioned: “miss out on u previously.”

Speculation about the pair’s partnership commenced in October when they were being spotted attending a star-studded Halloween occasion alongside one another.

Then in November, Scott and Amelia seemingly verified their partnership when they were spotted cuddling up to every other while having a wander on a seaside.

Even though Scott and Amelia look to have become close above the last couple of months, the model’s mother and father disapprove of the partnership.

Back in November, a supply near to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s household informed The Sunlight that Lisa, 57, is “worried” for her youngest daughter thanks to Scott’s former “baggage.”

The insider explained: “Lisa is not likely to acknowledge this publicly for now since she’s still trying to wrap her head all over it and thinks this is a phase.

“But when she does speak about it she’ll hold her awesome but truly, she’s nervous.”