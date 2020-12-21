Scott Disick Tours $115M Mansion with Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick‘s in the industry for some really highly-priced houses … and he dragged his girlfriend together for what could change out to be a family real estate investment decision.

Our sources explain to us Disick and his new GF, 19-calendar year-aged Amelia Hamlin, went and toured a substantial estate in L.A. very last week … the spot comes with a whopping $115 million price tag.

This is what that kinda value tag receives you at the Owlwood Estate … 9 bedrooms and 12,201-square-feet on a 10-acre plot in Holmby Hills. The area is decked out with a library, sunroom, full tennis court, Olympic dimensions pool and a pool home … and its previous inhabitants involve Tony Curtis, moreover Sonny and Cher.

We’re also instructed Scott and Amelia — daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — checked out a $65 million property, also in Holmby Hills, which features 9 bedrooms and 30,000-sq.-feet of pure luxury. Agent Tomer Fridman showed them the residence.

The $65 mil mansion looks like an artwork gallery … and it also comes with a 3-story guesthouse, cinema, outside ballroom and an entertainment complex.

Yet again, Scott may not be on the lookout to invest in on his own … it is attainable some of his relatives members might want in on a residence much too, if they decide it’s a fantastic financial investment.