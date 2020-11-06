Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Reunite in Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Party

Almost two Weeks Following their Separation, exes Scott Disick along with Sofia Richie reunited at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Celebration –but that does Not mean they Are back together.

The prior couple only happened to bump into each other after both snagging invites to Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday celebration before this version’s 25th birthday October 31. As well as their experience went only”good,” a source told HollywoodLife.

Based on HollywoodLife’s origin, it was just a matter of time until Richie, 22, also Disick, respectively 37, rushed into each other after their separation in August. After all, the version is a longtime friend of their Jenner sisters, whereas Disick, that shares three children using ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, is going to remain part of their Kar-Jenner household. “Sofia remains buddies with Kylie, Kendall, along with many other people which are also friends with Scott,” the insider explained. “They have wrapped in the identical social circles so that does not simply go away since they awakened.”

Richie and Disick’s connection was famously on-again, off-again before the summer of 2020. The pair broke things off May before finally reuniting through the beginning of July weekend. However, by August, the couple had formally broken for good after three decades together. Since their separation, Richie seemingly has not been overly”concerned about running to Scott,” states HollywoodLife’s origin.

“Sofia is extremely old and that she knows how to treat himself, and is not concerned about running to Scott. She understands it is bound to happen 1 way or the other,” the source stated. “She is not the kind of man to avoid social situations as an ex could or might not be there.”

They include,”Moreover, she and Scott haven’t any bad blood between these. Things just didn’t work out and they have gone their different ways, but she’s no problems with viewing him in almost any setting. There is absolutely no awkwardness on her finish.” You really like to listen to it!

Today, talking of going their different ways: It sounds Richie might already be seeing somebody new. The version was seen kissing her rumored boyfriend Matthew Morton, 27, in dinner in Beverly Hills only days after Jenner’s birthday celebration. The Cha Cha Matcha co-owner was initially connected to Richie once they had been seen out to a dinner date in October. While neither has affirmed or denied their connection status, by the looks of this, things appear to be going nicely!