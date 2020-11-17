Entertainment

Scott Disick Organizing the Beach with 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin

November 17, 2020
Scott Disick can not remain single for long… and also his most recent fling is using a 19-year old with some quite famous parents.

Disick and Amelia Hamlin — girl of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — have been arm-on-shoulder Monday at Malibu. Both recently hung out in a Halloween celebration… so it seems things have gotten far beyond the friend zone.

As you understand, 37-year old Disick lately divided with 22-year old Sofia Richie after dating for 2 decades. Sofia’s daddy, obviously, is none other than Lionel Richie… therefore much more renowned parents.

Scott and Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares three children — took a couple of excursions together… but we are told both were rigorously co-parenting and having fun together as buddies.

Disick needed a short stint in rehab earlier this season —  the term was that he had been coping with some lingering psychological traumas involving his parents’ deaths. )

TMZ struck the story… that he checked out early following a photograph of him within the centre was leaked into a press outlet.

As for Scott and Amelia… they hit on the shore because the temps Monday have been at the 80s. Not that we are attempting to rub it .

