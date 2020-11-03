Scott Disick Got Incessantly Trolled Over Sofia Richie’s HAWT Halloween Costume!!

In case you wanted to demonstrate an ex what they are missing, there is no better time to this than Halloween.

Currently, we are not saying this has been Sofia Richie‘s purpose when she submitted her super hot costume on the weekend, however, let us just say if we had been her Scott Disick, we would be feeling some form of way at the moment. On Sundaythe version shared several GORGEOUS pictures of her Catwoman getup on Instagram, also this kitty certainly gets claws!

Have a peek at her sultry ensem (under ):

Sofia also submitted a snap for her IG Story posing having a handsome Batman, pal Ryan Thomas Roth (Roth’s date, Tess Kemperand done the group as Robin). The appearance earned plenty of praise by fans, using a tidal wave of passion and heart-eyes emojis in addition to admiration from Lisa Rinna and fellow versions such as Stella Maxwell and Duckie Thot.

Catwoman and her Batman, pal Ryan Thomas Roth / (c) Ryan Thomas Roth/Instagram

Certainly, the 22-year old is getting fun and looking nice in the wake of her split with Scott. But we weren’t the ones whose heads immediately went into the fact star once we watched the flame photographs. A number of Sofia’s followers trolled Lord Disick by labeling him at the remarks; some abandoned him yelling emojis, while some others composed:

“Somebody is yelling rn…. . ”“Attempting for Scott jealous?”

On the flip side, the KUWTK celebrity had his defenders, also, that took offense on his own behalf visiting Lionel Richie‘s daughter alive (and seeming ) nicely. For example:

“Carry your dignity to a different party. Scott is not into you”

Ouch! That is harsh!

Regrettably, if that former bunch was expecting that their names would end being connected, it is likely not gont happen anytime soon — partially because they are still discussing custody of their KarJenner clan. BFF Kylie Jenner jumped Sofia’s birthday celebration earlier this season in the aftermath of the separation, yet this time around Richie took on her Catwoman tail into Kendall Jenner‘s contentious party.

Scott was there also, but he really stepped outside with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin at evening. Maybe he attracted Lisa Rinna‘s kid to assist buffer any awkwardness!? (Conspiracy idea — do we believe Rinna was trolling Scott when she remarked”NAILED IT” on Sofia’s Catwoman place, only as he went along with her barely-legal girl? Or is Hollywood just MUCH too tiny? LOLz.)

We are hoping to get a Scott-Kourtney Kardashian reunion for weeks, however, the guy has a significant kind (girls almost half his age).

We expect Scott and Sofia managed to relish their Halloweens no matter potential run-ins and net trolling!

