Scott Disick Drops The ‘L’ Term On Kourtney Kardashian & Calls Her The ‘Best Child Maker In Town’

Scott Disick evidently has an mind-set of gratitude ideal now!

The 37-year-old reality Television star was feeling specifically generous when he took to Instagram on Monday evening, and he confirmed it by shouting out newborn momma Kourtney Kardashian! Yet again, this just goes to exhibit these two have co-parenting down to a science… but we will have to confess, we’re even now asking yourself if there is not something further here…

As for the IG appreciation put up itself, the Talentless founder was seriously emotion the really like — and supplying it out freely in return — with his 24 million followers alongside for the journey. Sharing a snap displaying him and his 41-12 months-outdated ex on a staircase with daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, Disick dished (beneath):

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for getting the very best newborn maker in city, I couldn’t have asked for a better particular person in the globe to have these astounding little ones with, I enjoy u and our relatives extra then something in the world”

Awww! That is so sweet!!!

It’s a terrific pic, far too! All people is smiling (properly, Ok, all people but Reign), and the fam appears to be like delighted as can be! The only shortcoming in this article is 11-yr-previous Mason‘s absence. Alas!

Ch-ch-test it out (underneath):

Cute AF! Adore it! And appreciate that constructive concept from the Flip It Like Disick star!

Now, we get it, y’all — Scott’s “I like u” to the Poosh founder in this context is that “loving the mother of my children” sort of adore and not romantic or sexual, but continue to, it acquired our attention! It’s not as if these two exes have been shy about flirting and getting playful with every single other on social media ahead of.

And we know insiders keep declaring that the pair is “closer than ever” appropriate now, even as Scott proceeds to go after 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin. So what presents??

BTW, Scott’s gratitude went beyond his KUWTK co-star! In the minutes ahead of putting up that sweet family pic (previously mentioned) that drew all of our awareness, he also shared distinctive birthday wishes for both Reign and Mason, as you can see (beneath):

LOVING individuals sweet pics and messages! And critically, what an cute relatives! Romance and reconciliation thoughts apart, Scott surely does have a position with that picture caption up major — Kourtney genuinely is the ideal baby maker in city! LOLz!

Anyhow, what do U make of this co-parenting ex-couple’s dependable connection, Perezcious viewers?? Are you rooting for them to get back with each other eventually? Feel it could ever happen?!

Sound OFF with your feelings about it down in the responses (down below)…

