Scott Disick: Can I Date Amelia Hamlin AND Bang Kourtney Kardashian?

You’d be hard-pressed to find two celebrity exes with a more complex relationship than Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

These two have been broken up for years, but like Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain, they seem perpetually unable to quit one another.

And that level of attachment can create problems when one of them is in a relationship.

These days, of course, Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

This has the potential to be awkward for Kourtney for a couple of reasons:

For one, the fact that the father of her three children is dating a teenager is probably a little embarrassing.

On top of that, as the daughter of a SoCal reality star, Amelia runs in the same social circle as the Kar-Jenners.

Which means that Scott has likely known her since she was very young, which adds to the ickiness factor of the whole thing.

Further contributing to the overall weirdness of the situation is the fact that Scott looks as though he’s still carrying a torch for the mother of his children.

Kourtney posted the photo above on Instagram this week, and as is usually the case when Kourt poses seductively, Scott was quick to comment.

“Take a bow,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

Scott didn’t miss a beat before posting a comment that some fans have interpreted as seriously thirsty.

“Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay,” he wrote.

Now, it might appear to be just a harmless Snoop Dogg reference, but it’s worth noting that Scott generally only comments on Kourtney’s more sultry poses.

You might think that fans would chastise Disick for this tendency.

After all, he’s a 37-year-old who’s dating a teenager and still openly lusting after the mother of his three kids.

The whole situation is more than a little gross.

But amazingly, most of the comments were from fans of Scott and Kourtney who desperately want to see them get back together.

“JUST GET BACK TOGETHER ALREADY,” wrote one commenter.

“Get your woman back,” another added.

“Get back together with Kourt. Gotta be by her side,” a third chimed in.

Unfortunately for these folks, it’s very unlikely that they’ll get their wish.

At times when they’re both single, Scott and Kourtney have done the “friends with benefits” thing, but insiders say they have no interest in giving their relationship another shot in any serious way.

Hopefully, now that Scott is in a serious relationship, he and Kourtney are no longer hooking up.

Yes, Amelia is basically a child, and the sooner her relationship with Scott comes to an end, the better off she’ll be — but she still doesn’t deserve to be cheated on.

So hopefully Scott and Kourtney will keep their flirtations on the ‘Gram and go back to focusing on co-parenting their three children together.

And when Amelia eventually cuts and runs, we hope she will have gained enough Instagram followers to make the whole messy situation worth her time.

