Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin Vacationed in Cabo for New Year’s

Not hiding it! Scott Disick and Amelia Grey Hamlin rang in 2021 together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, soaking up the sunlight jointly.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Disick, 37, and the model, 19, have been noticed laying on the beach front with each other, laughing and hanging out with pals. While the Retaining Up With the Kardashians star wore khaki shorts and a blue Hawaiian shirt, Hamlin rocked a cheeky black bikini and a bandana.

Hamlin, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, was initial joined to the Flip It Like Disick alum in October when they ended up noticed at a Halloween celebration jointly. The subsequent month, they went on multiple dates in California.

Last thirty day period, the DNA designer spoke out by means of her Instagram Tale, noting that people on the social media system are “extra odd and judgemental [sic]” amid her romance.

“People can embrace by themselves even so they come to feel healthy for them at that moment in time,” she wrote. “People improve. People study to adore them selves far more and much more.”

Whilst some might be judgmental, the Kardashian-Jenner household “is tremendous supportive of Scott and Amelia’s marriage,” regardless of the age change. “They definitely like the two of them collectively and think Amelia is a fantastic influence on Scott,” a source explained to Us Weekly completely previously this month. “Scott and Amelia are in a genuinely excellent position. They have a great deal of like and respect for just about every other and it exhibits.”

The New York indigenous shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Disick ended his romance with Sofia Richie in May perhaps just after 3 years alongside one another and has been “doing his personal thing” ever due to the fact the split, an insider added.

Amelia, for her part, formerly dated Mercer Wiederhorn, who she beforehand reported she assumed was “The Just one.”

“I did not even have a conversation with him or anything, it was nearly like his power. His aura was just like impacting me,” she stated on an August episode of “The Skinny Private: Him and Her” podcast. “And I’m not definitely just one to say, I really do not even believe I have ever claimed that in my full whole life, but it really transpired.”

