Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin spotted together in Malibu Beach California

California – Well, it looks like Scott Disick, 37, and Amelia Hamlin, 19, might have verified they are dating through a romantic stroll along the shore together on Nov. 16.

Before Scott embarked on his alleged fresh love with Amelia, he split from his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, last summer, following three decades of dating. Ever since that time, he has been spending some time with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. He joined her family on a lavish vacation to Tahiti to get Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday in October.

However, clearly, Scott and Kourtney discuss three children together, therefore it is just natural for them to devote a great deal of time together. He appears to be directing his focus towards Amelia, who is nearly half his age. And also this new outing comes only two weeks when they were pictured arriving at a Halloween celebration together on Oct. 31. They were, needless to say, bombarded with paparazzi away from the celebration, and Amelia denied she had been romantically involved with Scott, but only a week later they fueled love, even more, when they moved out to dinner with Nov. 7.

Obviously, that still might have supposed they are just friends, but those brand new shore pictures appear to tell another story. Does Amelia seem absolutely comfortable next to Scott while she is sporting a bikini, but Scott gets his arm draped over her shoulder and she is essentially holding his hands?