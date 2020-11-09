Scott Disick along with Amelia Hamlin Dine Along After Halloween Date

heating up? ) Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin caught up for supper in Tre Lune restaurant at Montecito, California, days later remembering Kendall Jenner’s Halloween bash jointly.

The Maintaining Up With the Kardashians celebrity, 37, also version, 19, uploaded comparable pictures into Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 7. Disick captioned his photograph, which revealed a table filled with pasta disheswriting,”My love” Hamlin, for the character, posted the identical food and table installation using the caption,”Family dinner” Disick’s buddies and Hamlin’s stylist, Marie Lou Bartoli, was in attendance, according to Us Weekly.

This dinner period came after the couple have been seen spending some time together. The fact superstar arrived in Jenner’s 25th birthday celebration along with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s girl on October 31.

Disick’s excursions with Hamlin include two weeks later he called it quits Sofia Richie after a three dimensional relationship. He’s also been seen on dates together with versions Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. Based on social networking, the Flip it Just Like Disick celebrity continues to be spending some time together with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, together with whom he shares three children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and also Reign, 5. )