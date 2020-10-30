Scott Derrickson will guide Black Telephone for Blumhouse & Universal

Though Scott Derrickson might well not be taking the helm of both DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS some longer, he’ll be coming to the kingdom of terror to his next job. Deadline has recently reported that Derrickson will soon be directing a version of”The Black Telephone,” a novella from Joe Hill contained within his”20th Century Ghosts” narrative series.

“The Black Telephone” follows John Finney, a young boy who finds herself locked into a cellar which is stained with the blood of half a dozen additional killed children. In the basement with him is a classic phone, long as disconnected, but that rings through the nighttime with calls in the deceased. Creepy. The project has been put up in Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures, and Scott Derrickson will soon also be be co-writing the script together with Robert Cargill (SINISTER). Mason Thames (For All Mankind) will star in BLACK PHONE, together with Madeleine McGraw (TOY STORY 4). Derrickson and Cargill’s SINISTER was lately dubbed as the funniest picture of all time based on science, although I would not just go that much, it had been rather the unsettling narrative, so I have high expectations for BLACK PHONE.

Scott Derrickson has many different projects on the job too (even though he stated BLACK PHONE are his next job on Twitter), such as a sequel to Jim Henson’s LABYRINTH plus a Bermuda Triangle movie that Chris Evans is seemingly contemplating starring .