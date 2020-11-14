Scott Bakula & Chelsea Field Chat Working Collectively on’NCIS:’ New Orleans’

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour Talked with Scott Bakula and his Spouse Chelsea Field Because they Encouraged their Series”NCIS: New Orleans.”

Though both are married because 1999, Chelsea is currently playing his love interest over this series. Chelsea shared”Getting to work with him rather than only waiting for him to get home from work and getting my own job to perform, it has been fine.”

Scott quipped,”It has helped me tremendously using her here, since I am not even on a plane each weekend”

“NCIS: New Orleans” airs Sundays on CBS.