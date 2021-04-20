Scorsese’s “Flower Moon” Begins Filming

After years of trying to get the film going, filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of “Killers of the Flower Moon” is finally underway.

Apple Original Films and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office have issued an announcement saying that principal photography is officially underway in Oklahoma.

Scorsese said in the statement: “To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people.”

Based on David Grann’s acclaimed 2017 best-selling non-fiction crime novel, the story is set in 1920s Oklahoma and explores the serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation – a string of brutal crimes that would later become known as the Reign of Terror.

The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Production of the film is being aided by the Osage Nation, who are helping to scout numerous locations across the state for potential filming.

Scorsese helms from a script he co-wrote with Eric Roth. Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and DiCaprio will produce.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures