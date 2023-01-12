The best selection of science fiction movies, where the storyline revolves around man’s endless desire to comprehend things beyond the reach of reason. Merging of worlds, travel across the immense galaxy in search of representatives of another non-human race, exciting adventures into the wilds of intellectual realities, cloning, research – all this can be seen in the movies of this category.

The main characters are always looking for an unconventional way out of problematic situations, they are trying to save their planet from alien invaders, fighting the crowds of robots and clones. The spirit of fantastic adventures is breathtaking because judging by the colorful scenes, the imagination of the authors of these film projects is incredibly broad and limitless.

Gattaca (1997)

Gattaca is the perfect world of the future. Here, people are not raised in love and affection but in laboratories. They are not raised but genetically programmed. The man of the future is cold to passions and has no emotions. Vincent Freeman (on-screen Ethan Hawke) is not like that – he was labeled “Unfit” at birth.

Vincent can feel, succumbs to emotion, and believes in dreams – all of these are glaring flaws for the people of Gattaca. Such a man cannot get a job at the Gattaca Future Corporation or become respected in the community. And Freeman succeeds, despite his nature. How? The hero buys someone else’s identity and cheats the authorities. His goal is to gain total freedom. Is all this dangerous? You bet it is. What will come of it? You’ll see it in the movie. This dystopian thriller stars Jude Law, Ethan Hawke, and Uma Thurman in the lead roles.In 2011 NASA praised Gattaca for its overall scientific accuracy.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Carl Sagan, an astrophysicist and science popularizer. And that’s the beauty of it – Sagan understood how radio telescopes work and what is known about quantum physics. In the story, Eleanor Arroway has had a lifelong dream of communicating with beings from outer space. She has been involved in radio with her father since she was a child. Ellie lost her parents early, the girl dedicates her life to science. She takes part in a project in which she taps the radio band in search of extraterrestrial civilizations. However, the project does not bring results, and its funding from the authorities ceases. To help comes to the millionaire Hadden, who sponsors Ellie’s work. Heroes to find out if this venture will be a success and what will come of it all.

Matrix (1999)

A truly iconic film in the science fiction genre. Thomas Anderson, played by Keanu Reeves, leads a double life. By day he is an office worker, a programmer at a big company, and by night he is a skilled hacker nicknamed Neo. The adventure begins when Thomas receives an e-mail: “You’re stuck in the matrix.” The hero has much to learn (and even frightening) about the reality in which he lives.

Primer (2004)

The first thing that catches your eye is the same name in the “Director,” “Producer,” “Screenwriter,” and “Composer” boxes. The same name appears in the cast list. Shane Carruth is the mathematician who created this sci-fi drama on a modest budget. The main characters, two young physicists, Aaron (Shane Carruth) and Abe (David Sullivan), assemble a variety of electrical appliances in the garage. One day they (unintentionally) succeed in creating a time machine. But all experiments with time travel have consequences.

Predestination (2014)

Have you ever wondered if a time machine can help correct not only some personal mistakes but also crimes? The protagonist of this sci-fi movie is a time agent, played by Ethan Hawke. He prevents crimes through time travel. But there is a villain who cannot be caught for a long time. It is up to the time agent to accomplish this important mission. The picture is based on Robert Heinlein’s short story “All of You Zombies,” which tells of the paradox of predestination (one of the paradoxes of time travel).

Conclusion

The spice of sci-fi movies is added to the demonstrative involvement of scientists in this extravaganza. After discoveries are confirmed from a scientific point of view, the viewer begins to involuntarily doubt that it is all an illusion or a hoax. The idea that there is some truth in the unbelievable is confirmed by persistent research into many fantastic phenomena. And the magnificent performance of the actors leaves no doubt that some films are based on real events, and somewhere in a parallel universe there is life too.