Schumacher accepts NHRA SpringNationals to get 85th Best Fuel triumph

BAYTOWN, Texas – Top Fuel victory leader Tony Schumacher acquired for the first time in two or more years Sunday at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals in Houston Raceway Park.

The eight-time season winner pushed his success record to 85, beating points leader and defending series champion Steve Torrence using another 3. 669-minute run at 330. 63 mph, Torrence needed a 3. 687 in 330. 07.

“I am super pleased and I am so very happy for my men,” Schumacher explained. “I have done this and lived these minutes, and was a part of some trendy things, and these men could dig deep. That last round, these are epic conflicts. You have got two badass teams fighting it out and this had been the best race we have seen annually. It was a group effort and everyone did a terrific job.”

Tommy Johnson Jr. earned at Funny Car, Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle at the 10th of 11 races at the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The finale will be next weekend in vegas.

Johnson remained in title contention along with prolonged Don Schumacher Racing’s Funny Car winning series to 13, beating Ron Capps using a 3. 929 in 321. 04 at a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. He won the third time that year and 22nd in general.

Stanfield hurried to his first Pro Stock win, topping Jeg Coughlin Jr. using a 6. 535 in 211. 03 at a Chevrolet Camaro.

Krawiec won for the first time in over two decades, edging Ryan Oehler because of his 48past victory. Krawiec needed a 6. 801 in 198. 61 to a Harley-Davidson.