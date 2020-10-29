Scarlett Johansson Marries Colin Jost

After 2 decades together, actress Scarlett Johansson, 34, along with”Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, 36, are wed!

On Thursday, Meals on Wheels America struck the information in their Instagram. A post ,”We are thrilled to violate the information that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married on the weekend at a romantic service with their family and loved ones, after COVID-19 security measures as instructed by the CDC. Their marriage desire is to make a big difference for vulnerable elderly adults in this tricky time by encouraging @mealsonwheelsamerica.”

Back in July, Scarlett’s rep verified they were participated. At the moment, TMZ noted that the group celebrated their participation at Blue Hill Stone Barns in upstate New York. They allegedly arrived with no entourage at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday. It’s unknown if Jost appeared the question in the restaurant, however, Johansson was spotted flashing a massive diamond ring at the dining room area. Both were allegedly very fond throughout their date night, that did not finish till 1 per cent

Only days after, Jost took a part from the season finale of”Saturday Night Live,” but gave no signs that they had been engaged.

The union will soon be Jost’s initial and Johansson’s third — she had been formerly married to actor Ryan Reynolds (2008-2010) and also to advertising exec Romain Dauriac (2014-2017). She’s the mother of girl Rose Dorothy, 4, together with Dauriac.