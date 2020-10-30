Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Tie The Knot At CDC-Approved Ceremony!

October 30, 2020
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are husband and wife!

Based on this Instagram accounts for Meals on Wheels America, the pair tied the knot at a romantic service during the weekend”using their family members and love ones, after COVID-19 security measures as instructed by this CDC.” Cute!

The company went on to state the SNL writer along with the Black Widow celebrity’s wedding want is for all those that are able to afford it to contribute to the company, which combats hunger and isolation from the senior citizen community by supplying meals throughout the nation.

That is 1 way to generate a statement!  Johansson and Jost, who got engaged in May 2019 following two decades of relationship, actually surprised there.

Congrats to the happy pair!

