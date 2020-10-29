Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Are , Wed in Secret Ceremony

Hands down, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s secret wedding Statement Has Been Performed in the best way Imaginable.

The Marriage Story celebrity, 35, and also SNL vet, 38, disclosed that they tied the knot through an Instagram article shared with Meals on Wheels America–and also their just”wedding want” is for lovers to contribute to the company to observe.

After postponing their marriage because of this coronavirus pandemic, the newlyweds allegedly maintained an”intimate ceremony” where just immediate relatives and friends were in attendance. Meals on Wheels America clarified each of the precautions that the couple took within their Instagram statement:”We are thrilled to violate the information that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married during the weekend at a romantic ceremony with their family and nearest and dearest, after COVID-19 security measures as instructed by the CDC,” browse their caption.

The company included,”Their marriage desire is to make a big difference for vulnerable elderly adults in this tricky time by encouraging @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider committing to observe this happy couple by clicking on the link in our bio degradable ” Rather than sharing a photograph of the happy bunch, Meals on Wheels shared with a postcard of this Staten Island Ferry using the term”Jost Married” about the film.

Based on resources for TMZ, Johansson and Jost’s marriage occurred in the Palisades, NY, in which the Black Widow celebrity owns a house (she bought the 4 million dwelling dubbed the”Ivy House”–at 2018.) The few nuptials come past a year when they got engaged in May 2019, following two decades of dating. Johansson first connected to Jost at 2017 following assembly on SNL, in which Jost functions as a writer and co-host of their”Weekend Update.”

At December of all 2019, Johansson left her first appearance on the late series series and employed her opening monologue to provide a candy shoutout for her then-fiancé:”I only wish to mention this place means a lot to me personally. I’ve got a lot of friends here and also I met with the love of my life . Merry Christmas,” she stated prior to putting a kiss Jost.

Johansson and Jost’s wedding marks the next time that the Avengers alum has walked down the aisle. She had been formerly married to Ryan Reynolds out of 2008 into 2011 and afterwards wed journalist Romain Dauriac at 2014. Johansson and Dauriac recognized his daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, now 6, before divorcing in 2017. In terms of Jost, this can be the comic first union.