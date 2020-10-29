Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are husband and wife. Within an Instagram article from Meals on Wheels America on Oct. 29, it had been shown that few recently tied the knot. “We are thrilled to violate the information that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married on the weekend at a romantic service with their family and loved ones, after COVID-19 security precautions as instructed by the CDC,” the article . “Their marriage desire is to make a big difference for vulnerable elderly adults in this challenging time by encouraging @mealsonwheelsamerica.”

The couple met if Scarlett hosted Saturday Night Live back 2006. They finally sparked love rumors within a few years after in May 2017, once they had been seen kissing in the series’s afterparty. Back in May 2019they affirmed their participation after two decades of dating. Scarlett was formerly married to actor Ryan Reynolds for 3 decades, but they divide into 2011. She was married to Romain Dauriac out of 2014 into 2017, plus they share a girl named Rose who had been born 2014. Congrats to Scarlett and Colin in their nuptials!

Picture Resource: Getty / / David Crotty