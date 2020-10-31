Saweetie’s Destiny’s Child Halloween Costume

Saweetie is paying tribute to some big icons with her Halloween costumes this year. After wowing us with her RuPaul’s Drag Race look earlier this week, the rapper showed off her Destiny’s Child costume on Oct. 30. Yep, she channeled Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, AND Kelly Rowland! In addition to remaking the “Bootylicious” album cover, she also reenacted the music video, which was shot by Moses Alexander. Let’s just say the pink outfits are spot on! Watch her incredible clip above, and then be sure to replay the original Destiny’s Child video ahead.