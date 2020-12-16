Saved By the Bell Cast Execute a Rap Remix of Show’s Topic Tune

“A.C. Slater, the preppy hater. The Jessie Spano dater,” Lopez raps on the remix. “Lifetime is higher when we’re reunited!”

“Saved By the Bell” has been brought into 2020 with a reboot and now Jimmy Fallon has made it so the show’s concept track has been given a modern update as properly.

All through Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Clearly show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Fallon, 45, and The Roots teamed up with OG “Saved By the Bell” castmembers Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) for an epic socially-distant rap remix of the sitcom’s concept tune.

Complete with 90s-design and style graphics — not compared with people shown in the original “SBTB” intro — the remixed topic music bundled an electrical guitar solo a la Gosselaar, a amazingly-reliable rap verse by using Lopez and additional.

The clip opened to Fallon and Thiessen singing the theme song’s true lyrics prior to The Roots’ Black Thought chimed in with a rap verse.

“Early ’90s NBC 2020 streaming on Peacock. Pete Engel, demonstrate creator, Jessie, Kelly, Zack…,” Black Assumed rapped and then threw it over to Lopez.

“A.C. Slater, the preppy hater. The Jessie Spano dater,” Lopez rapped. “Daily life is bigger when we’re reunited!”

Berkley then popped in and poked fun at her character’s now-infamous caffeine tablet addiction and overall performance of “I am So Enthusiastic.”

The actress was reduce off by Gosselaar, who explained, “Time out. Seems like some items in no way change,” ahead of participating in new notes on an electric guitar.

The cast, Roots and Fallon then all arrived together for the chorus. Watch it all go down in the clip, above!

The “Saved By the Bell” stars who participated in the remix — Gosselaar, Thiessen, Lopez and Berkley — are the only castmembers highlighted in the reboot, aside from a brief cameo from Lark Voorhies, who reprised her position as Lisa Turtle. Dustin Diamond (Screech Powers) was not concerned in the venture.