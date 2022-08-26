Save Tiktok to Camera Roll: How To Save a Tik Tok to Camera Roll (step-By-Step)

If you enjoy using TikTok for your own profile or channel, you may encounter difficulties when other users won’t allow you to share their videos as easily. Although using third-party programs to download videos from TikTok was simpler in the past, the app now offers a built-in downloader that also stores all of your profiles, likes, and comments. Here are some recommendations for saving TikTok videos:

Adding a Tik Tok to Your Camera Roll (step-By-Step)

Utilize the TikTok app’s saving function.

Download or update TikTok first

On your smartphone, you must have the most recent version of the specific official TikTok app.

Before continuing, download or update the TikTok app if you haven’t already through the Google Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Locate the Video You Want to Save.

Go to your Profile and scroll down until you locate one of your own videos there if you want to save it.

You can use the search bar to look up videos that another TikToker has posted and download them.

On your profile page, click the flag icon to search for videos that have been reported.

To find the video if you’ve only liked it, click the heart icon in the center of the screen.

Step 3: Download the video

When the options menu opens after you’ve opened the video, press down on the screen.

The Save Video or Download icon can be found there.

You can also choose the Download symbol by clicking the Share icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Locate the video.

Find the video you just saved under the TikTok album on your Camera Roll or Gallery.

2. Download videos as GIFs

You can download videos that lack the Save icon using this approach and the following two on this list. The symbol vanishes from the settings menu due to some TikTokers banning all downloads of their videos. There are a few workarounds available, such as saving the video as a GIF.

The actions you need to take are as follows:

Locate and launch the video you want to save.

Select the arrow-shaped share icon.

Select the Share as GIF menu item.

Await TikTok to save the GIF version of the video to your phone.

The GIF can be found in your Camera Roll or Gallery under the TikTok album.

3. Download the video from Instagram.

Instagram can be used as a further method for preserving videos whose download has been prohibited by the creator.

Take these actions:

Click the Share icon while the TikTok video is playing.

Select the Instagram Story sharing option to upload your video.

Watch for the video to be saved to Instagram by TikTok.

To save the video to your camera roll, tap the download icon at the top of the Instagram story page.

4. Make use of third-party video downloaders

You can utilize one of the numerous programs and websites that allow downloading any video you want using its link if the video doesn’t have the Save option activated. This approach is also appropriate for individuals who want to download TikTok videos to their desktops rather than using up precious smartphone storage space. You must get the link to your planned TikTok video before utilizing any of these apps.

Take these actions:

Go to www.tiktok.com, sign in to your account, and open the TikTok app on your phone or launch your preferred browser on a desktop.

Click the Share button after locating the video you want to download.

From the Options menu, select Copy Link.

You can also copy the URL of the video in the browser.

You can download your video using one of the programs listed below once you get the link.

