Savage x Fenty Campaign With Megan Thee Stallion

Savage X Fenty always brings us so much joy, and now they’ve revealed their Holiday 2020 campaign with none other than Megan Thee Stallion. Seriously, she looks incredible.

Megan was announced as a Savage X Fenty Brand Partner in May, and now drops the November Xtra VIP Box – a monthly selection of exclusive items chosen by Rihanna or a guest of her choice – called the ‘Pearls of Love’, featuring a String of Pearls Cupless Bralette & Garter Belt, modelled by the rapper in the below campaign shots.

A statement from the brand read: “With her magnetic charm and colourful alter-egos and personas, Megan embodies the Savage X ethos of being whoever you want whenever you want. [She] is here to set the holiday mood: All hottie. Xtra Savage. In the new campaign, Megan is wearing a look she chose specially for her ‘Pearls of Love’ Xtra VIP Box, a String of Pearls Cupless Bralette & Garter Belt and Daisy Lace Triangle Bralette & Brazilian in Black Caviar. Megan’s second look is red hot, wearing the Savage Not Sorry Lace Balconette Bra and String Thong in Goji Berry Red.”

This new Savage x Fenty campaign featuring breast cancer survivors is incredibly empowering

Remember when Megan trademarked ‘hot girl summer’? Well, she’s bringing the same fierceness to her collection, calling it the ‘Hottie Holiday’ gift guide. Naturally.

“Holiday basics? We don’t know her. Tis’ the season to break barriers, take risks, and celebrate every-Body—oh, and to bestow the gift of Savage X to the ones you love. Megan Thee Stallion is sharing her Savage X holiday wish list with a ‘Hottie Holiday’ gift guide. Complete with all the trimmings, these styles are for the naughtiest on your list.”

Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion are the poster girls for owning their sexuality so why do men have such a problem with it?

Savage x Fenty has always been about inclusivity and diversity, so as normal, the collection is available in bra sizes 30A – 42H and underwear sizes XS – 3X. You can shop the collection at www.SavageX.com, Amazon.com, ASOS.com, and Zalando.com.