Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez beats Callum Smith on factors on return to ring in Texas

The Mexican, who past fought in November 2019, finished Smith’s unbeaten record to take his WBA tremendous-middleweight globe title, as effectively as the vacant WBC belt, to turn out to be a four division entire world champion.

The 30-12 months-previous very last tasted defeat versus Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013 and had considering the fact that witnessed off Smith’s brother Liam in 2016 to take the WBO light-weight middleweight title.

Talking soon after the combat, he informed DAZN: “My respects for Callum Smith, but as all people labels me I am the greatest in the globe and it is for something.

“This is one of the ideal evenings for me, I have conquered the unified titles. A single of the greatest evenings I have experienced and I will go for much more.”

And, in a concept for Gennady Golovkin, who he beat in 2018, he stated: “My brief-expression objective is to unify all titles at 168 lbs. Whoever’s there, let us go get them.”

Alvarez and the Kazakh drew in 2017 and the Mexican scored a slim acquire in Las Vegas a 12 months on, and there is now speculation a trilogy may perhaps be on the playing cards.

Smith boasted a height and seven-and-a-half-inch arrive at benefit around Alvarez but the Mexican superstar was undaunted at remaining the scaled-down gentleman, having beaten taller and rangier fighters on a amount of occasions in the previous.

Smith claimed: “I’m devastated. Pay attention, I in no way preferred to shed, I came below to win. It wasn’t my night time.

“I do not sense as dominant at 168 as I applied to be.

“It could have been a improved edition of me tonight … he done and was the greater guy.”

Supplemental reporting by PA. 

