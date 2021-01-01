Saturdays star Mollie King and cricketer Stuart Broad engaged

The Saturdays star Mollie King is engaged to cricketer Stuart Broad.

he singer, 33, shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram on Friday.

She instructed her 908,000 followers: “A thousand moments indeed! I continue to just can’t believe it, the most magical commence to the new year! I simply cannot wait around to shell out all my decades with you @stuartbroad.”

England cricketer Broad, 34, shared the exact photograph and added: “The ideal way to start off 2021.”

A number of their celeb buddies sent their congratulations, with King’s bandmate Vanessa White commenting with love heart emojis.

Soap star Gemma Atkinson wrote: “Ahhh Mollie how wonderful!! Congratulations.”

Wonderful British Bake Off winner Candice Brown included: “Ohhhhh wonderful lady!!!! I’m so joyful for you!!!! Congratulations.”

Radio One particular DJ Clara Amfo joked she was partly dependable for their engagement, even though a quantity of Broad’s fellow sporting activities stars also shared messages.

The pair have dated considering that 2012 but were being claimed to have break up briefly in 2018.

Broad was this 12 months nominated for Sporting activities Character Of The Yr but misplaced out to Formulation 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton.

PA