Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer Welcome Their First Child

Picture Source: Getty / Randy Shropshire

Pretty Little Liars celebrity Sasha Pieterse is a mother! About Nov. 13, the 24-year old star showed that she husband Hudson Sheaffer, 31, welcomed their first child together. “A week ago today our lives changed forever,” she captioned a picture of the brand new baby boy. “Following 27 hours labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer produced his grand entry on November 6th in 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14ounce and 20.5 inches tall. We’re completely in love with ourselves and we can’t believe he is ours.” After becoming participated in December 2015, Sasha and Hudson formally stated”I do” in Castle Leslie Estate in County Monaghan, Ireland, in 2018. Congrats for their family!