Sasha Obama Goes Viral After Rapping To City Girls On TikTok

A recent video of Sasha Obama rapping to City Girls has surfaced and has now gone viral. The video was found on one of her friend’s pages and the two were seen rapping along to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring DaBaby and City Girls. The song has some suggestive lyrics, so when fans saw that Sasha knew the song word for word, people were surprised and impressed.

When you just scrolling on TikTok and see Sasha Obama rapping City Girls ? pic.twitter.com/miktrVn85u

— LLJJD ? (@g0ldenhai) October 25, 2020

Another video surfaced showing a montage of clips of Sasha Obama and her friends performing to popular dances on Tik Tok.

I thought I was tripping when I saw Sasha Obama in these but it’s definitely her, idk why they deleted them they weren’t that bad pic.twitter.com/lNVtSjwUzX

— Auri? (@auri1014) October 25, 2020

People enjoyed the videos and were impressed by Sasha Obama being a City Girls fan.

Even the City Girls members, JT and Young Miami were impressed and took to their Instagram to show some love to Sasha Obama.

