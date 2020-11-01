SAS Australia: Swimmer Shayna Jack shows her’living nightmare’ through interrogation using Ant Middleton

SAS Australia recruit Shayna Jack has shown her”living nightmare” after being accused of being a drug cheat through an interrogation about the series.

The Australian athlete has been suspended by the game by Swimming Australia in June 2019and later returning a positive test for the prohibited chemical Ligandrol, popular with body builders, even while still engaging in a regular drug test.

Fans of the strike Seven series will eventually have to see Jack’s long teased interrogation throughout tonight’s event, in which she shows that the psychological toll of the final calendar year.

Camera IconSAS Australia recruit Shayna Jack. Charge: Channel 7/SAS Australia

“They called the head trainer which was this, I have shipped home, they gave me ban from swimming that are the end of my profession,” Jack stated.

“My entire life I’ve been honest runner, the intent behind my swimming was that the simple fact I could affect someone’s life, and become a role model to these personally, because that is the way I fell in love with the game.”

However, while Jack returned two positive tests for the prohibited material back 2019, leading elite and staff former SAS soldier Ant Middleton stated he”considers each and every entity (Jack) is stating” concerning her innocence.

Camera IconShayne Jack using Australia’s gold medal women’s 4×100 freestyle relay group associates Bronte Campbell, Cate Campbell and Emma McKeon. Charge: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

“The something that disturbs me more than anything else for my heart would be that, yes I’ve had a fantasy to be a symbol of my country in the Olympics because I had been 10, however it is more true I’ve always done the ideal thing from my game and nation,” Jack insisted throughout the incident.

“I can not see my trainer, I cant go for a swim with my squad, so I can not go and play a different game only for pleasure.

Camera IconFormer Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has shown her frustration in having to quit her career.

“I only need to have the ability to return to swimming and enjoy swimming , sometimes I forget how powerful I am and it will bring to me a fair piece ”

SAS Australia yields on Channel 7 tonight by 7:30pm.