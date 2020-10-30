SAS Australia celebrities Merrick Watts and Firass Dirani face each other on live tv

SAS Australia celebrity Merrick Watts has predicted his own co-star Firass Dirani that a”kid” through a live radio telephone between the group.

At the latest installment of the strike Seven series, Watts had a crack at Dirani because of his insubordination following his behavior saw the whole cast penalized twice.

But this morning radio broadcasts Kyle and Jackie O took it on themselves to settle the rating, phoning Watts on live tv while they have been still interviewing guest Dirani.

The phone came only moments after the celebrity had took shots in Watts and other co-stars for attempting to”vote” him from the series, even though SAS Australia recruits just having the ability to quit by voluntarily withdrawing by themselves.

Though the group insisted they did not”have a problem” with every other, Dirani did indicate the humorous guy had”singled out him” and had attempted to”infant” him through filming.

Camera IconFirass Dirani on air this afternoon. Charge: Instagram

“Yeah, since I am a father, Firass, and also you are a youngster, that is why,” Watts strike back.

However, while the couple bickered on-air, it was Watts who finally extended the proverbial olive branch.

“Firass, you understand that, I really don’t hold grudges,” he explained.

“I’d beef after which I proceeded on.”

Watts even triumphed on social websites which the pair may be operating on future projects together, but nothing was confirmed.

It comes following the feud involving Dirani and fellow SAS Australia celebrity Shannan Ponton came into a boil stage before this week as soon as they traded public insults.

About Wednesday Ponton branded Dirani that a”sociopath” and Dirani returned fire, calling co-star Shannan Ponton that a”culture vulture”.

In a meeting with Daily Mail Australia, Dirani laughed off Ponton’s remarks, stating the prior Biggest Loser trainer had been just a”red neck”.

“appeared just like a reddish neck for me, his followers, that is referred to as a line in the sand,” Dirani announced.

The actor also stated that Ponton’s asserts that Dirani was a”sociopath” for refusing to reveal guilt was”vile, competitive stunt behavior”.

“I guess there is more prejudice from me I envisioned,” the actor said.