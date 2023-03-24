The Truth About Sarah Shahi’s Plastic Surgery: All You Need to Hear

Aahoo Jahansouzshahi, Sarah Shahi, is an American actress and former model. She was born on January 10, 1980. She portrayed Carmen in the 2005 television series The L Word, Kate Reed in the 2011–2012 season of the USA Network legal drama Fairly Legal, and Sameen Shaw in the CBS crime drama Person of Interest. (2012–2016). Additionally, she played Det. Dani Reese is in Life’s lead role and a supporting character in Alias. She appeared in the television show Reverie in 2018. She appeared in seven episodes of The Rookie as love interest Jessica Russo and had a recurring role on Showtime’s City on a Hill in 2019.

Sarah Shahi Plastic Surgery

The famous Netflix series Sex/Life stars American actress Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly. She has worked in the entertainment sector since the early 2000s and has appeared in well-known films and television shows. Shahi’s alluring appearance, endearing personality, and dynamic acting skills have captured audiences’ attention.

Her mixed Iranian and Spanish ancestry is responsible for her distinctive physical characteristics. She has become well-known among viewers thanks to her standout television performances. The actress has also sparked rumours of cosmetic surgery as her career develops. According to reports, Shahi’s nose appears to have undergone rhinoplasty, as it differs from how it did before. Her original nose didn’t match her facial features because it had a long bridge and a noticeable bump.

Shahi reshaped her nose to improve her appearance if the rumours were to be believed. Her nose was reportedly reshaped to appear smaller on the bridge, and the bump was removed, giving her a more elegant and straighter nose that enhances the beauty of her face. The actress’s appearance has improved further, so the procedure appears successful. She hasn’t revealed that she’s had any plastic surgery.

Sarah Shahi Early Life

Born Aahoo Jahansouzshahi on January 10, 1980, Sarah Shahi was raised in Euless, Texas, in the United States. She is the daughter of interior designer Mahmonir Soroushazar and Abbas Jahansouzshahi, who got divorced when she was ten. Iran is where her dad is from. Two years before the Iranian Revolution, her father’s family left Iran. When the last Shah’s regime fell in 1979, her father, employed at the American embassy in Iran, was on death row but managed to escape.

Her mother, the daughter of a Spanish mother and an Iranian father, was born in Spain. Shahi has a younger sister named Samantha, who works as a production assistant and an older brother named Cyrus. Aahoo, her birth name, is Persian for “deer.” In the second grade, Shahi changed her name from Aahoo to Sarah after hearing the song “Sarah” because she was being “tormented” by other kids about it.

She was raised speaking Persian and English at her father’s request. At eight, Shahi’s parents started entering her into beauty pageants. Shahi went to Southern Methodist University and Trinity High School. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega during her time at SMU. In 1997, Shahi was crowned Miss Fort Worth. She joined the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (1999–2000) squad, despite never having cheered before because she wanted to be an actress. She later relocated to Los Angeles.

Sarah Shahi Career

Shahi first met director Robert Altman while working as an extra on the set of Dr T and the Women in Texas. He persuaded her to move to Hollywood, where she was cast in some series, including Alias, Dawson’s Creek, Reba, and Supernatural. She joined The L Word in its second season and played the supporting role of DJ Carmen de la Pica Morales there in 2005. After the fourth season, Shahi’s two-year contract was not renewed, and her character was eliminated.