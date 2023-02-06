Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s Relationship Check

American actress Sarah Catharine Paulson was born on December 17, 1974. She debuted in New York City theatre plays before appearing in the brief television shows American Gothic (1995–1996) and Jack & Jill (1999–2001). Later, she acted in dramas like Path to War (2002) and The Notorious Bettie Page, as well as comedies like What Women Want (2000) and Down with Love (2003). (2005). She received her first Golden Globe Award nomination for her role as Harriet Hayes in the NBC comedy-drama series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, which ran from 2006 to 2007. She played Ellen Dolan in the 2008 superhero noir movie The Spirit. Paulson has made Broadway appearances in the plays Collected Stories and The Glass Menagerie in 2005 and 2010, respectively. She also played a prominent part in the ABC comedy series Cupid and appeared in several independent films (2009).

Sara Paulson’s dating life

Although Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor initially met at a party in 2005, it took them almost ten years to get back in touch via social media and begin dating.

During a November 2015 appearance on WNYC’s Death, Sex & Money podcast, the Two and a Half Men actress first hinted about her relationship with Paulson. She revealed that she was in her first “truly devoted relationship” and that it was with a considerably younger woman.

“It’s the most wonderful, extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life,” Taylor said about her relationship at the time. Although Taylor did not reveal her love interest’s name, the couple officially confirmed their relationship the following month.

Sara Paulson’s early life and career

Sarah Catharine Paulson, the daughter of Catharine Gordon (née Dolcater) and Douglas Lyle Paulson II, was born in Tampa, Florida, on December 17, 1974. Up until the time of her parent’s divorce when she was five, she spent her early years in South Tampa. After her parents divorced, she moved to Maine before moving to New York City with her mother and sister.

Before arriving in Park Slope, Paulson resided in Queens and Gramercy Park with her waitressing mother. When we moved, my mum was 27 years old, the woman remembered. She had no acquaintances in New York City. Paulson started acting jobs as soon as she graduated from high school. She appeared in an episode of Law & Order from 1994 and the Horton Foote play Talking Pictures at the Signature Theatre.

The following year, Paulson co-starred with Kathleen Turner in the Hallmark television movie Friends at Last (1995), playing the adult version of Turner’s character’s daughter. She also played the ghost of a slain lady in the brief-lived television series American Gothic, which debuted in 1995.

