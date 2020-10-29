Entertainment

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Private Family Photos for Son James Wilkie’s 18th Birthday!

October 29, 2020
1 Min Read
Sarah Jessica Parker is observing her kid’s birthday!

The 55-year old Gender & the City celebrity took to Instagram about Wednesday (October 28) to discuss a great deal of older and rare photographs in honour of her son James Wilkie‘s 18th birthday. )

“October 28th, 2020 My dear son, James Wilkie, On this afternoon, you’re 18 years older. I marvel in the departure of the years, but both the young man you’re getting,” SJP composed with some throwback photographs with James. “My passion for you is a ache and an honour. As you jump and to your lifetime, I remain your jobless and loyal positive and happy witness to the entire year ahead. Happy birthday my very first time voter. I adore you so. XMama.”

SJP stocks James with spouse Matthew Broderick. The couple will also be parents Tabitha and Marion, 11.

Matthew and James produced a rare appearance together in February 2019 in a basketball match.

In case you missed this, Sarah Jessica Parker along with also her Hocus Pocus sisters ‘ are returning to the sequel! Get the scoop here.

