Sarah Hyland Wears’Vote’ Mask While Intended for Hosting Obligations at CMT Awards 2020

October 22, 2020
1 Min Read
Sarah Hyland is sharing an important message about the 2020 CMT Music Awards crimson carpeting: Vote!

The 29-year-old Modern Family celebrity wore a pink”Vote” mask whilst coming for hosting responsibilities at the awards series up on Wednesday (October 21).

together with the face mask, Sarah showed off her abdomen at a pink, bedazzled crop top and lavender skirt for the birth. Sarah has been co-hosting that the CMT Music Awards series alongside Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde. You may take a look at the complete list of nominees here!

The 2020 CMT Music Entertainment is broadcasting at This Time on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land!

FYI: Sarah is sporting a skirt and top from Georges Hobeika Couture, Christian Louboutin heels, along with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

10+ images interior of Sarah Hyland coming in the awards show…

