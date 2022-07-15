Just Before Wells Adams Wed, Sarah Hyland Has Her Bachelorette Party

Wells Adams, the star of ABC’s Bachelor Nation, is one step closer to proposing to Sarah Hyland!

For her bachelorette celebration, the Modern Family star just departed for Punta Mita, Mexico. Sarah and her bridal party, which included bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens and friends Kim Daugherty, Davida Williams, and Ashley Newbrough, had a great day, according to an eyewitness who spoke to E! News exclusively.

On July 10, E! obtained photographs of Sarah and Vanessa relaxing in the sun.

The bride-to-be wore a white one-piece swimming suit with the word “Bride” written on the front as part of her theme outfit. Along with a matching sunhat and skirt embellished with crystals and pink heart-shaped sunglasses, Sarah looked absolutely stunning. On her way to the beach, Vanessa wore a black-and-white “bridesmaid” bikini. Looked incredibly gorgeous thanks to her strong red lip and heavy gold-chain necklace.

Sarah’s Bachelorette Party Was a Blast, According to The Source, Who Says that The Group Had a Lot of Fun.

As an insider tells it, Sarah and her friends enjoyed stand-up paddleboarding and beach walk during their tropical vacation. They also “toasted with champagne and danced to music” aboard the Diva boat they boarded.

The bride’s bridal party took advantage of the gorgeous seaside backdrop and stunning outfits to get some great shots, according to the insider, and “finished their time hanging out by the pool.”

“It was a terrific weekend honoring Sarah and she had joy with her pals,” a source said, adding that the bachelorette was “one to remember.”

Sarah and Wells’ wedding preparations appear to be well underway. Sarah showed off the personalized enamel clutch she got, which was embossed with “Mrs. Adams” in gold letters, at her bridal shower in early June.

Words Cannot Convey how Much Love and Excitement I Felt This Day. “these Goddesses Have Made My Life So Much Better.”

Sarah and Wells, who made their romance public in the fall of 2017, announced their engagement in 2019. While the pair had intended to tie the knot sooner, the coronavirus outbreak stopped their wedding plans.

However, Wells gave an exciting update with E! last month, admitting that they’re hopeful they’ll get to exchange vows this summer.

“We’ve been full force into preparing for three years, so everything’s done,” he said at Disney’s upfront presentation. “We simply need to actually have it.”

