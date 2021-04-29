Sapphire launches special edition of AMD RX 6900 XT Nitro+

Sapphire has launched a special edition of its RX 6900 XT dubbed as RX 6900 XT Nitro+. Sapphire RX 6900 XT Nitro+ comes with a boost clock of 2365 MHz and a base clock speed of 2135 MHz. Both the boost and the base clock speeds are 125 MHz more than the reference model. It is even 80 MHz faster than the regular RX 6900 XT Nitro+ model.

Sapphire RX 6900 XT Nitro+ is designed with the classic NITRO+ minimalist aesthetic. It comes with customizable RGB on the peripherals. The Special Edition comes overclocked straight out of the box. It has 5120 stream processors that can boast a maximum Boost Clock of up to 2365 MHz and a Game Clock of up to 2135 MHz.

Sapphire RX 6900 XT Nitro+ GPU

The device comes with 80 ray accelerators and 80 compute units. These accelerators and compute units together facilitate ray tracing. The latest 16 GB RAM of GDDR6 comes with high-speed memory and is clocked at 16 Gbps. The RAM comes with a 128 MB Infinity Cache which reduces power consumption and latency. It is specially designed for gaming. Its gaming performance is better than traditional architectural designs.

The graphics card has 4 output ports: 1 HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL and 3DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC. Other features include a cutting-edge Hybrid Fan Blade, modernized Wave Fin Design, V Shape Fin Design for GPU Cooling, and standout Integrated Cooling Module.

RX 6900 XT Nitro+ GPU

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition is powered by an award-winning Tri-X Cooling Solution. The cooling module is large to facilitate maximum airflow. There are three large 100 mm efficient fans.

In order to ensure that the Tri-X cooling maintains a low temperature and noise, the tunneled fins on the fans support increasing the convection of airflow. The cooling technology is partnered by an Intelligent Fan Control and the Precision Fan Control system which helps in noise cancellation.

Also, Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition is coming with classic SAPPHIRE features. TriXX Boost feature boosts the performance of the whole system. The feature will allow gamers to run games at a higher FPS.

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Special Edition is now being shipped. It will be available in selected SAPPHIRE shops all over the world.