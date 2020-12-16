Santa, Mrs. Claus expose little ones to COVID at tree lights

LUDOWICI, Ga. (AP) — Dozens of youngsters who attended a tree lighting event in Ga may have been exposed to COVID-19 right after a pair carrying out as Santa and Mrs. Claus examined constructive for the virus, officials explained.

Commissioners’ Chair Robert Parker explained about 50 small children, which include his personal, took pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, whose names weren’t straight away introduced. The two tested favourable after the Dec. 10 occasion in Ludowici about 46 miles (74 kilometers) south of Savannah.

Parker said the pair, who did not display screen any symptoms for the duration of the celebration, portrayed the Clauses for “many years” and experienced very good intentions.

“I have personally recognized both of those “Santa” and “Mrs. Claus” my full life and I can assure every person that they would have in no way knowingly finished nearly anything to spot any children in risk,” Parker claimed in the statement.

It is not known how many folks in attendance were uncovered to the virus.

The county school procedure has requested mother and father to preserve youngsters at residence if they were exposed or if they are displaying symptoms. Nonetheless, in-individual university is not canceled.

Parker reported the publicity is trigger for worry but stated “exposures materialize each individual working day.”

“Children are in near get hold of with the two other little ones and grown ups day by day at faculty, rec capabilities, and church,” Parker claimed. “Proper CDC exposure rules need to be followed if your boy or girl was exposed, nevertheless I do not sense this incident is bring about for panic.”

The publicity comes days right after quite a few college units opted to quarantine because of COVID-19 infections, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. More than 200 learners and a number of workers users are quarantining by means of the end of the yr immediately after becoming uncovered at Lowndes County faculties and out in the local community.

Lowndes and other counties will continue on in-person courses subsequent semester.