Santa Claus Rescued by Firefighters Immediately after Having Stuck in Energy Traces

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

If Santa Claus is gonna occur to city, successfully, he is gonna have to continue to keep a far better eye out for electricity strains … and he’s damn blessed some mere mortals saved his ass this time.

A guy dressed as Saint Nick had to be served down by firefighters Sunday early morning in Sacramento soon after he somehow acquired his sleigh driven parachute motor vehicle snagged in some utility wires … leaving him awkwardly dangling, helmet even now on and all.

As for how this happened, evidently the guy’s a regional who normally receives airborne with his motorized aircraft, and he was striving to do something wonderful for the children by handing out candy canes from the sky. Looks one particular of his reindeer led him astray and straight into this.

Santa was not harmed, which is noteworthy as this screw-up could’ve absent awry in a hurry. Sacramento Metro and CHP responded to the scene, and had been in a position to effectively roll out the hook and ladder to rescue the dude … shutting off energy to about 200 citizens in the process. Of system, they also poked some exciting at the condition on social media.

The jolly just one should really count himself blessed — SMF informed regional shops that the way he strike the wires and how he was positioned in his seat did not permit for an electrical latest to zap him

Not a miracle on 34th Avenue, for each se … this happened in the vicinity of 7th Ave in Rio Linda. Continue to, quite great omen for following week.