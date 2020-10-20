Sanjay Dutt’s family member gives an update on the actor’s health

Bollywood fans were left in a state of shock when news of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with lung cancer broke out. Social media was flooded with good wishes for the actor as fans backed him to overcome this obstacle.

It seems that those prayers have been heard. Sanjay Dutt it seems is responding well to treatment. A family member opened up about the actor’s current condition in an interview with PTI. The family member stated, “With God’s grace and everyone’s blessings, he has responded very well,” The family member also added that the actor went for his test and the results were good.

Sanjay Dutt recently took to social media and shared a bunch of pictures along with revealing that he’s begun prepping for KGF: Chapter 2. The film also features Yash and Raveena Tandon in lead roles.