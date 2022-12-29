Here’s How Sanaa Lathan’s Net Worth Rose to $5 Million!

As an American actress, Sanaa McCoy Lathan has made quite a name for herself. She was born to Eleanor McCoy, an actress, and Stan Lathan, a film director. She launched her acting career after guest starring on the hit series In the House, Family Matters, NYPD Blue, and Moesha.

Salary of Sanaa Lathan

Having a net worth of $5 million is Sanaa Lathan. She has starred in a wide variety of films, such as “The Best Man,” “Love & Basketball,” “Brown Sugar,” “Alien vs. Predator,” and “The Family That Preys.” Off-Broadway and the Los Angeles stage audiences and critics alike praised Lathan’s work.

Earlier Years

New York is where Sanaa Lathan spent her formative years, where she was born on September 19th, 1971. Her given name carries dual meanings in Arabic and Swahili, both of which refer to works of art. Like her daughter, her mother Eleanor McCoy was a Broadway performer. Her father, Stan Lathan, was a producer for Sanford & Son and Def Comedy Jam, both of which he worked on for PBS. She received her education at the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics. Lathan earned a BA in English from UC Berkeley and then went on to earn an MA and Ph.D. from Yale.

Career

She received her master’s degree in Drama from Yale, where she took classes under Earle R. Gister and appeared in several Shakespeare productions. Off-Broadway and in Los Angeles, Lathan was instantly hailed as a rising star. Lathan’s father pushed her to make Los Angeles her professional base, and she soon began auditioning for roles on television sitcoms like In the House, Family Matters, NYPD Blue, and Moesha. At around the same time, her work in To Take Arms had received acclaim and earned her a nomination for Best Actress from the Los Angeles NAACP Theatrical Award Committee.

Her breakthrough came in 1998 when she played Wesley Snipes’ character’s mother in the film “Blade.” After appearing in “Life” alongside Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy the following year, she went on to star opposite Tay Diggs in “The Best Man” and against Omar Epps in “The Wood.” Lathan was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role in “The Best Man,” which went on to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing African-American films of all time.

In the 2000 romantic sports drama film “Love & Basketball,” Lathan and Epps reteamed to play a passionate athletic couple. The 2001 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture went to her, and she also won a BET Award and was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Actress. Along with Teri Garr and Julianna Marguiles, Lathan performed in the off-Broadway production of “The Vagina Monologues” in the year 2000.

The 2001 film “Catfish in Black Bean Sauce,” which included Lathan net, received even more accolades for her performance. Then came a role in the HBO adaptation of Terry McMillan’s novel, “Disappearing Acts.” An Essence Award for Best Actress was given to her that year, and she was also named one of Ebony’s 55 Most Beautiful People.

Essence Magazine and BET hosted an event to celebrate Lathan’s accomplishments. In 2002, for her role in “Brown Sugar” alongside Taye Diggs, Queen Latifah, and Mos Def, Lathan received a second NAACP Image Award nomination. An NAACP Image Award for Best Motion Picture went to “Brown Sugar” as well.

In 2004, Lathan was nominated for a Tony for her role as Beneatha Younger in the Broadway production of “A Raisin in the Sun.” Some years later, she came back to perform the same part in an ABC network adaptation of the play. At London’s Novello Theatre in 2010, she was the show’s sole black lead in an all-black production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, written by Lynn Nottage and performed at New York’s Second Stage Theatre, stars Lathan in the title character alongside Stephanie J. Block and David Garrison.

The 2011 thriller Contagion, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne, featured Lathan alongside those actors as well as Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Marion Cotillard. The film “Wonderful World,” in which Lathan and Matthew Broderick starred, was released in 2009. Donna Tubbs, a character she voiced on “The Cleveland Show” from 2009 to 2013, was a fan favorite.

Together with Anthony Mackie and Forest Whitaker, she starred in the 2011 psychological thriller Vipaka. In Season 2 of Starz’s original series Boss, starring Kelsey Grammer, she plays the recurring character Mona Fredricks. In the 2013 film “Out of Time,” Lathan featured alongside Denzel Washington.

She then starred in “Alien vs. Predator,” a smashing commercial success that earned over $171 million throughout the world. Lathan returned to her role in the 2013 sequel “The Best Man Holiday.” Her 2016 role in the critically acclaimed sequel “Now You See Me 2” was a financial success. They brought her back to TV in 2017 with a starring part in the show “Shots Fired.”

Soon after, Lathan joined the regular cast of “The Affair” on Showtime as Janelle Wilson, the employer turned love interest of Noah Solloway (Dominic West). She was a regular cast member of “The Affair” throughout seasons four and five. For three episodes of 2020’s “Harley Quinn,” she provided the voice of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in recurring roles. Her role as Robyn in 2021’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is confirmed.

Private Matters

Shemar Moore, an actor, was Lathan’s husband from 1991 to 1996. During the production of “Love & Basketball,” she and Omar Epps began an intimate relationship that was known only to the director. Maintaining a level of professionalism throughout the film’s development and release was crucial to both of them. In the end, they went their separate ways. Although Lathan has been linked to other famous men in the years afterward, including rapper French Montana, she is currently enjoying her single life.