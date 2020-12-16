San Francisco’s Cliff Household cafe is now completely closed immediately after lease lapse photos look back again at historic restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — As you may perhaps have listened to, San Francisco’s Legendary Cliff Dwelling at Ocean Seaside has shut its doors completely, at the very least in this iteration.

Immediately after two years of negotiating a new lease with the Countrywide Park service, the Hountalas family has given up. “COVID was the last straw,” reported Mary Hountalas. They experienced the franchise “47 and a fifty percent years.”

“It is sad, but demands to be completed,” included her son-in-legislation, Ralph Burgin, the common manager.

He is now in demand of closing up the spot.

“We, far too are let down by the momentary disruption of providers,” the NPS stated in aspect Monday. “We do not have any even further information and facts to supply at this time.”

“I just imagine they are in a disconnect locally and regionally. They do not know what is heading on,” explained Mary Hountalas.

The Cliff Property started as a roadside attraction in 1863, and changed with time. It even burned down shortly after the 1906 Earthquake. It has witnessed shipwrecks and glamour. The 130 photos, below, testify to a century’s worthy of of who’s who for whom The Cliff Property was a place to be.

“They are all signed. Autographed. A good collection,” said Burgin.

Now, they are just more relics in the symmetry of disassembly that consists of home furniture, plates, eyeglasses, cutlery, old pictures, art, even Burtin’s well-known Bloody Mary Mix. The spouse and children will either retail store them or, if needed, put them up for auction.

The previous 47 a long time, likely a further footnote in the record of this grand, legendary construction that holds many reminiscences for generations of San Franciscans and website visitors. Even as we spoke, the faithful pressed their faces to the glass, peering in.

If you are as curious and sentimental as them, probably you may appreciate a couple of photographs I took of the spot — the mess, and the history.

Probably they will bring about some reminiscences for you.