San Francisco 49ers Shut Down Facility Due TO COVID-19,’TNF’ At Jeopardy??

Breaking News

The San Francisco 49ers are the newest group to close down their facility because of COVID-19… only 1 day until they are supposed to take the area for”Thursday Night Football.”

The information broke moments ago… using ESPN’s Adam Schefter stating Niners broad recipient Kendrick Bourne tested positive for coronavirus 1 day prior to their match against the Green Bay Packers.

The decision to shut down the group’s centre was created because of”precaution,” each day the accounts… and the company will go through the procedure of contact to stop additional spread.

The report is based on the heels of the Bundle’s personal COVID-19 nightmare — running AJ Dillon tested positive before this past week… and also linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams were put to the reserve/COVID-19 listing after being termed close connections.

The NFL has yet to comment about the standing of’TNF’… however it is not looking good.

Story growing…