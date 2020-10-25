San Diego Man Threatens to Jump Top of Roller Coaster

Perform Movie Articles Particular

— San Diego PD tells TMZ… they got a Phone about 1:30 PM to a Man who Had climbed the fence in Belmont Park and Forced his way into the Peak of the Journey.

We are told their bargaining group is out there currently attempting to get down him… as he is threatened to leap.

A man is threatening to leap off the very surface of a roller coaster at San Diego… and police have been unsuccessful so far in talking down him.

That is happening at the moment at what seems to become Belmont Park, beneath the Giant Dipper fascination — also referred to as the Mission Beach Roller Coaster. Because you may see, there is a guy up there in the maximum summit (which can be supposed to achieve 75 ft ), appearing out.

He is not in a vehicle — does not seem just like the ride is operating at the moment, but … he increased his way into the lean and has been crying, making risks and behaving erratically for an hour today, according to eyewitnesses. We are told several on earth there consider he is ready to leap… and the fire department and police have been on the spectacle.

We are told the man’s been leaning back and forth because negotiators try talking to himbut so far… no Indication of him working out. Witnesses also inform us that the guy has shouted out that he is 21 years old and he’s”no fool” There is approximately 100 folks scattered around observing.

It is a fragile situation clearly — a drop out there will probably kill himso the people running stage on this do not beg na frighten him to any rash.

We have achieved to the authorities for more information… to date, no word backwards.

Initially Released — 4:19 PM PT