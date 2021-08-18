Samsung will remove ads from its default apps

According to the latest news, Samsung has confirmed that it will stop showing ads in default apps like Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme. Samsung mobile chief TM Roh said, “Samsung has made a decision to cease the advertisement on proprietary apps including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme.”

The company said “The update will be ready by later this year. Our priority is to deliver innovative mobile experiences for our consumers based on their needs and wants,” the company said. “We value feedback from our users and continue our commitment to provide them with the best possible experience from our Galaxy products and services.”

Many analysts and users complained about the ads in Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Some of them considered this “unforgivable” especially because no one expects ads in apps like weather app after spending around $1,199. Some loyal Samsung fans even dodged this by switching to devices from other companies. It seems all these are parts of the reason why Samsung’s decided to stop ads. Apart from these ads, the company offered an appreciatable One UI software.

However, the company has not yet announced a specific date after which these ads will be removed from its software. It is being speculated by insiders that the change will be made via a forthcoming One UI software update.