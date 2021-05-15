Samsung updates Galaxy Book series: Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360

According to the latest news, South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has officially released as many as three new laptops in the Galaxy Book series. The three devices are: Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360. All the three portable and highly versatile laptops come with an AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Book

Samsung Galaxy Book is a slim model and it comes with a handful of improvements from its predecessor. It has a 15.6 inches display with anti glare functionality. The anti glare functionality enhances the viewing experience of users. Samsung Galaxy Book has a wide viewing angle of 170 degrees which offers a high level of immersion. Samsung Galaxy Book will be available in two color variants.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Book ranges between $860 to $1465 depending on the system memory capacity, CPU, and other key fundamentals.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a lightweight and slim portable laptop. It is going to be the thinnest and lightest model in the Galaxy Book series. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro can serve as a mobile office, Movie Theater, or just a personal companion.

The Galaxy Book Pro is available in three color variants and it is priced between $1,153 to $1,907 depending on the system memory capacity, CPU, and other key fundamentals.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a lightweight dual-purpose laptop. It comes with an upgraded S Pen support. The S Pen does not need to be charged separately. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 offers strong connectivity between Galaxy Book series devices which means the user will be easily and quickly be able to connect with the various devices in the series.

In simple words, this means, the user will be able to switch between a smartphone, a notebook, a tablet, or a smart wearable device effortlessly. It can interconnect as many as five devices at once. Some of the features that is available on the Samsung Galaxy Book series suite include Quick Share, Samsung Gallery, Second Screen, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 can rotate 360 degrees and serve the user as a tablet. There are two size variants and 3 color variants. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in 15.6 inches and the 13.3 inches display. It comes with a price tag between $1,605 to $2,430 depending on the system memory capacity, CPU, and other key fundamentals.

Samsung revealed all these devices will be made available within this month and all of them will come with various discounts and offers.