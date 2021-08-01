Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price leaks online ahead of Samsung Unpacked event on 11th August

According to the latest news, Samsung has disclosed two devices that it will launch in its scheduled Unpacked event. The event will take place on 11th August and the two devices that will be released in the event are Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung is also expected to launch the following devices in the event: the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Now, just before the official announcement, the price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 has leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to come with a price tag of ~€172.90 including VAT. It is identical to the launch price of the Galaxy Buds+ which launched at €170. It is to be noted that previous leaks suggested a price tag of around €149 so we can expect a couple of premium features in the device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will come with a similar in-ear design to its predecessor. Recently, Samsung confirmed it will come in four colour options: Black, White, Green, and Violet. Apart from better connectivity and improved battery, the earbuds will be powered by active noise cancellation technology.

In the recent past, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 appeared on FCC listing with the model number SM-R177. The listing revealed the buds will be backed up by a 120 mAh battery and the charging case will be backed up by a 500 mAh battery cell. These buds are codenamed ‘berry’ and are expected to compete with Apple AirPods Pro.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ went on sale at a never before price in India. Through Amazon’s prime day sale, the Buds+ were priced at ₹5,990 (~$80) which is almost half of its launch price. Interestingly, even after the sales promotion ended, the earbuds are available at the same price.