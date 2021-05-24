According to the latest news, tech giant Samsung might be working on another smartphone in its Z series. This time, it is found that the company has applied for the trademark of “Z Slide”. The trademark listing from the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicated that the device bearing the specified name comes under the Class 9 category.

It should be noted that Samsung had also trademarked the Z Roll extendable display device from the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO). The Z Roll is an extendable display that expands horizontally. Z Slide will come with a vertically expanding display this suggests it has a high probability of being a smartphone.

Samsung filed a trademark ‘Z Slide’ smartphone at EUIPO

Samsung has started to focus on research and development of extendable display smartphones by various OEMs. Samsung has remained at the forefront of research along that line. Last week, the display arm of

Samsung highlighted some of the work in progress displays which will be incorporation into Samsung’s future smartphones. The list includes the S-Foldable panel. S-Foldable panel is believed to be a component of the Z Slide. The 7.2 inches S-Foldable display will support multiple fold patterns.

It could eventually be a rollable version of the Z Flip which will deploy some innovative technology in the mechanism.

Earlier, it was reported that a chain-link system could be used to maintain the performance and durability of the flexible display. As of now, it is unlikely that the device will be unveiled this year. It might be rolled out sometime in 2022.