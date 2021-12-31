Samsung confirms Exynos 2200 Chipset with AMD

The South Korean company Samsung has released a recent teaser about their latest chipset named Exynos 2200 powered by AMD Graphics for gaming specialization.

Samsung semiconductors have released a teaser on their twitter page about the upcoming Exynos 2200 Chipset which will mainly be based upon intense gaming requirements.

The company has been known for its latest innovations and technologies which made then acquire several patents. Recently, we have talked about how Samsung is planning to develop an innovative screen for phones and smartwatches.

Now, the company has revealed the result of their collaboration with AMD which happened back in 2019.

More about Samsung Exynos 2200

The next-Gen chipset from Samsung, Exynos 2200 will also have a GPU based upon AMD’s RDNA2. The particular chipset from AMD has been used in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/5V547CpDkP — Samsung Semiconductor (@SamsungDSGlobal) December 30, 2021

Hence, we can totally assume that the particular product will be used for heavy gaming purposes. It has also been rumored that the Octacore chipset will have a Single Cortex X2 core of 2.9GHz, three cores of 2.8GHz and four cores clocked at 2.2GHz.

The Exynos 2200 will use the AMD GPU which is likely to be named Xclipse 920. The processor will offer a 17% improvement in efficiency while a 5% improvement in performance with an overall improvement of 117% from their previous edition.

Availability and other Information

Although the company has not yet revealed the detailed features of the chipset. But in terms of availability, it is expected that Samsung will use it in their upcoming Galaxy S22 series in China.

However, the variants for Europe and India will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. But the China market base might get Exynos 2200 in their handset.